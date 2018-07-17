Eco adventure in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The rugged and pristine wilderness that so characterizes this Central Dinaric Alps land is a paradise for nature lovers and adrenaline seekers. The diversity of both landscapes and eco-systems has created a stunning example of the wonders of nature.







Hiking and walking through the highlands and experiencing the ancient lifestyles thriving in the mountainous area is an unforgettable experience. Whitewater rafting and kayaking down some of Europe’s most challenging rivers is our specialty – and the fun is for novice and pro’s alike.



BiH is also home to world class fly fishing rivers and hosts a rich population of bears, wolves, chamois, eagles and deer for wildlife observation. From mountain biking to paragliding, Mother Nature has gifted us with a great abundance of stunning scenery and a magnificent outback that have been explored by few.



Treat yourself to the sweet taste of nature and the excitement and serenity of our untouched wilderness. Come Discover your next adventure!