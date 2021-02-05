Hotel resorts on Vlašić have continued to develop their business strategy in 2021 by improving their offers and continuously monitoring the implementation of all protective measures against the virus COVID-19. Thus, Vlašić has become a favorite tourist destination of many domestic tourists who have decided to spend their holidays in Bosnia and Herzegovina last year.

Hotel Pahuljica reopened in December of 2020. Being the signatory of Winter Safe Destination, internal COVID-19 protocol document, Hotel Pahuljica has fully adapted its interiors, activities, and business practices per the document’s guidelines.

Business clients, companies, and non-governmental organizations have been loyal clients and guests of Hotel Pahuljica for years. These clients have ranked Hotel Pahuljica highly due to its location, infrastructure, and available equipment for meetings, business presentations, and workshops.

Business clients have a congress hall with a capacity of 90 seats, cinema-style, at their disposal. An auxiliary hall is also available, having a capacity of 50 seats. Both halls are air-conditioned with natural lighting greatly facilitating hosting of longer events by reducing fatigue among attendees.

The basic equipment package includes a video projector, projector screens, laptop, flip chart papers, microphone set, and sound system. Additional technical resources such as simultaneous interpretation booths are available on demand.

Hotel Pahuljica team also organizes various teambuilding activities such as social games to strengthen team spirit, hiking and biking tours, quad expeditions, and sports games. Clients can pleasantly surprise their business partners and colleagues with various customizable wellness and spa packages.

This winter season, Hotel Sunce Vlašić offers even more to family groups and lovers of active tourism. Its rooms are suitable for families with children, and the area around the hotel is a spacious walking zone, suitable for outdoor play. A new adrenaline park for children, tubing trail, and rock climbing wall will become available. Certified ski teachers for both adults and children will offer their expertise, and a gentle ski slope equipped with baby ski lift will make the first skiing experience a memorable one.

A premium Vlašić’s five-star resort has also expanded its offer. Hotel Blanca Resort & Spa’s Mont Lhotse Wellness Center now offers luxurious Iris Day Spa treatments. Traditional and modern treatments help revitalize the body and mind. Besides a wide range of massages, Mont Lhotse now offers hand and foot treatments, keratin hair treatments, and spa pedicures.

These offers will undoubtedly grow more vast as time passes. Vlašić becomes justifiably recognized as one of the top tourist destinations in this part of Europe.