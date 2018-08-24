Unique, beautiful and dangerous mountain Prenj

We already wrote about Morine- the Tibet of Herzegovina, and this time we are writing about the mountain Prenj, which many call the Bosnian Himalayas.

Prenj is considered by many to be the most beautiful mountain in BiH. It stretches over 600 km² through the central section of the Dinaric Alps in northern Herzegovina, between Konjic and Mostar. It has 11 peaks over 2,000 m, of which the tallest, Zelena glava is 2,103 m in height. It's surrounded on all sides by other high mountainst: Visočica, Bjelašnica, Bitovnja, Čvrsnica, Velež and Crvanj. Due to it's height and surroundings, the Prenj mountain range is often reffered to as the Bosnian Himalayas.

Prenj has a unique and variable mountain climate, which is caused by warm Mediterranean air masses from the south and cold continental masses from the north. As a result of this ever-changing climate, snow is possible even in the summer. Prenj is characterized by alternating bands of coniferous and deciduous forests, picturesque limestone peaks and some of the most beautiful vantage points you'll find in B&H. All visitors to Prenj will surely enjoy its beauty and unique features.

Marked trails on Prenj are listed here. If you plan to hike on Prenj you should only do so in the company of an experienced guide, enough water and high quality equipment.

Foto: M. Mekić

Text: Amel Salihbačić, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30 Unforgettable Destinations