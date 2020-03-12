Dario Novalić nominated for the prestigious award POVELJA FEST-ANTONIO CONTE 2020.

Dario Novalić, editor and owner of Start Magazine and the travel website BHputovanja, has been nominated for the ANTONIO CONTE 2020 International Tourism Award "For Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Development,".

On behalf of the INTERSTAS Council / International Festival of Tourism, Tourism Film, Landscape, Novalić was nominated as part of the 38th edition of the Tourism / Cultural Tourism Awards by the European & World Federation of Tourism Journalists, Writers and Interns.

International awards POVELJA FEST, ANTONIO CONTE, ZLATNI INTERSTAS, festival awards and Grand Prix will be presented at the closing ceremony in Solin on November 13 this year in the presence of numerous guests and media support.

The nomination's explanation stated that the prestigious international CHARTER FEST - ANTONIO CONTE Award was established in 1982 in Rome, Italy, by Antonio Conte, then president of the FEST / European Federation of Travel Journalists and Writers.

Since 2003, the award has been given in Croatia within the INTERSTAS / International Tourism Festival, Tourism Film, Landscapes - International Club deserving of tourism, to the most successful individuals, for their excellence and merits directly and indirectly in the development of tourism.

The final of the event will be held in the city of Solin on December 11, 12 and 13, 2020, with the support of the relevant national and world associations, the City of Solin, Split-Dalmatia County and under the high auspices of the Croatian Parliament and the President of the Republic of Croatia.

In nominating candidates for this prestigious award, the International Commission of Tourism Journalists emphasizes in excellence, creativity and brilliant results achieved in their professional work.

The manifestation council considers this an exceptional contribution, recognition, evaluation, valorisation and further popularization of the overall tourist offer, and thus a significant contribution to the promotion of international tourism cooperation.

It certainly contributes to a better understanding between countries and people and thus justifies the nomination for this distinguished international tourism award.