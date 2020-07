Beautiful Zelengora: Lovely colors of autumn on Kladopoljsko lake

Written and photographed by: Mevludin Mekic

Last weekend, our team visited Zelengora, specifically Lake Kladopoljski. We came from the direction Kalinovik, village Obalj, passed under the foot of Male Lelije. We arrived at the Čengića pound, where there is a large stećak necropolis. We enjoyed the beautiful scenery and colors of autumn.

Kladopoljsko lake is also called Martinovo vrelo. It is located at an altitude of 1,380 meters long, about 250 meters long and about 100 meters wide. Only the name of Kladopoljsko, the lake was obtained by chumps which used to be there long time ago. It is assumed that this part of Zelengore was once all forests, and that there was a pathway by the lake for the chumps. The lake is full of wild ducks and frogs, and it is just one of of Zelengora pearls, which has a total of 10 lakes; Orlovačko, Bijelo, Kotlaničko, Donje i Gornje bare, ...