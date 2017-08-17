Visit: Počitelj

This unique settlement, listed as a UNESCO heritage site and recent reconstruction has returned the town to its original form.

It was first mentioned in 1444 but some documents show that it was built in the late 14th century upon the order of the Bosnian King Tvrtko. Besides its stunning oriental architecture and Ottoman feel, Pocitelj hosts the longest operating art colony in southeast Europe.

Art Colony in Pocitelj gathers artists – painters, sculptors,graphic artists, actors and poets, from all over the world.



Many of them came from Italy, England, Denmark, France, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, The Netherlands, United States, Mexico, Japan and China and left their works to the colony collection in Pocitelj. The collection counts 2000 works. It is open to visits.

The Hadzi-Alija Mosque has been reconstructed as well as the Sisman-Ibrahimpasina medresa and the Gavran Kapetanovic house, all of which are open to visitors. The most striking object in Pocitelj is the Sahat-kula, a silo-shaped fort that towers from the top of the hill above the town. It housed watchmen and military to guard against possible invasion from the Neretva Valley.

