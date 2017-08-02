logo

Partisan Memorial Cemetery in Mostar

20.07.2020 at 12:21

  • Attractions
  • 0

The Partisan Memorial Cemetery is located in Mostar.  It was built in 1965 in honor of the Yugoslav Partisans of Mostar who were killed during  World War II in Yugoslavia. It's located on Bijeli Brijeg and displays all the features of a complex architectural, aesthetic and landscape design. It is a unique monument in the urban scale of the city of Mostar, and is of particular ambient value.

At the initiative of Džemal Bijedić, the Serbian architect Bogdan Bogdanović was put in charge of the design. The Municipal Assembly passed the decision in 1960 and was carried out by Mostar's Parks and Plantations Corporation.

On 25 September 1965, the 20th anniversary of the liberation of Mostar and the formation of the Mostar Battalion, it was opened by Josip Broz Tito. 

In 1992, the cemetery was badly damaged by war and dynamiting. After the war, the cemetery deteriorated due to severe neglect, vandalism and devastation.

In 2006, the cemetery was proclaimed a national monument of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

 Since then however, the cemetery has once again fallen victim to neglect, heavy vandalism and rubbish dumping.

